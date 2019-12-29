UrduPoint.com
Multiple People Injured In Stabbing Attack Outside New York Synagogue - Reports

28 seconds ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 10:10 AM

Multiple People Injured in Stabbing Attack Outside New York Synagogue - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2019) A mass stabbing attack during Hannukah celebrations near a synagogue in Monsey, a suburb north of New York City with large population of Orthodox Jews, has left several people injured, local media reported on Sunday.

According to CBS2 broadcaster, the attacker armed with a machete broke into the house of Hasidic Rabbi Rottenberg Shul and began stabbing people as they rushed into a nearby synagogue, barricading the doors from inside and prompting the perpetrator to flee.

The Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council for the Hudson Valley region reported five victims, with one of the stabbed at least six times.

"At 9:50 this eve [02:50 GMT, Sunday], a call came in about a mass stabbing at 47 Forshay Road in Monsey (Rockland County; 30 miles North of NYC). It's the house of a Hasidic Rabbi. 5 patients with stab wounds, all Hasidic, were transported to local hospitals," the council said on Twitter.

Law enforcement are currently operating at the scene.

