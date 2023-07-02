(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2023) A mass shooting in the US city of Baltimore, Maryland, has left multiple people killed and 29 injured, local media reported on Sunday.

The incident occurred during a gathering in Brooklyn Homes neighborhood, according to reports.

Nineteen people with injuries sought hospitalization on their own and 10 others had to be transported to hospitals by the police, the Fox news broadcaster's Baltimore branch said, citing the police.

Early information not yet confirmed by the police suggests the number of fatalities in the shooting was four, Fox News reported.

The police have launched an investigation, the broadcaster said.