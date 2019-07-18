Multiple People Killed, Over 30 Injured in Fire at Animation Studio in W. Japan - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) Japanese police confirmed multiple deaths in a fire at an animation studio in Japan's western city of Kyoto on Thursday, local media reported, saying that more than 30 people had been injured in the incident.

Security forces had not specified the number of those killed in the fire, the NHK broadcaster reported.

According to the outlet, local residents called the police to report the fire at 10:30 a.m. (01:30 GMT) as they heard an explosion in the building.

The reports added that the fire had erupted after a man had poured gasoline around the studio.

The suspect had been detained, while firefighters are working to extinguish the fire.