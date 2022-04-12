UrduPoint.com

Multiple People Shot In Brooklyn Subway, 'Undetonated Devices' Found At Scene - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Multiple People Shot in Brooklyn Subway, 'Undetonated Devices' Found at Scene - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) Multiple people have been shot at a Brooklyn subway station, with several "undetonated devices" found at the scene, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing the New York Police Department.

Meanwhile, the NY police department issued an advisory for the affected area.

"ADVISORY: Due to an investigation, avoid the area of 36th Street and 4th Avenue area in Brooklyn. Expect emergency vehicles and delays in the surrounding area," NYPD said.

New York Daily news said that the police are also investigating a possible explosion at the subway station.

