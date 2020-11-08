Multiple Protesters Hurt After Georgian Police Use Water Cannon to Break Up Rally

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) Several opposition supporters were hurt during a protest in the Georgian capital after police used water cannon to break up the crowd, a Sputnik correspondent said.

Thousands of demonstrators rallied in central Tbilisi on Sunday to protest the outcome of last week's parliamentary vote, which saw the ruling Georgian Dream party retain its grip on power.

Protesters marched to the headquarters of the Central Election Commission on the city's outskirts where they were confronted by police units.

Officers fired water cannon at demonstrators after they tried to breach the security perimeter. Several people received minor injuries, including to the face, and required medical assistance.