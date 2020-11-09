UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Multiple Protesters Hurt After Georgian Police Use Water Cannon To Break Up Rally

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 12:00 AM

Multiple Protesters Hurt After Georgian Police Use Water Cannon to Break Up Rally

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Several opposition supporters were hurt during a protest in the Georgian capital after police used water cannon to break up the crowd, a Sputnik correspondent said.

Thousands of demonstrators rallied in central Tbilisi on Sunday to protest the outcome of last week's parliamentary vote, which saw the ruling Georgian Dream party retain its grip on power.

Protesters marched to the headquarters of the Central Election Commission on the city's outskirts where they were confronted by police units.

Officers fired water cannon at demonstrators after they tried to breach the security perimeter. Several people received minor injuries, including to the face, and required medical assistance.

Related Topics

Protest Police Water Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Tbilisi Sunday Opposition

Recent Stories

DIDI announces winners for iForDesign competition

2 hours ago

National Service and Reserve Authority holds works ..

3 hours ago

DHA doctors perform first-ever intrauterine fetal ..

3 hours ago

Etihad changes organisational structure

3 hours ago

Hope Probe will reach Martian Orbit on February 9, ..

3 hours ago

ERC land aid convoy arrives in Damascus to help li ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.