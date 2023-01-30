Multiple Regions of Ukraine Issue Air Raid Warnings - Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) Air raid warnings were in effect in a number of Ukrainian regions late on Sunday night, according to air raid data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Air raid sirens went off shortly after midnight in the Ukrainian regions of Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad, as well as the Ukraine-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia and the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the ministry's online map showed.

On Friday, Ukrainian media reported about explosions in the city of Kryvyi Rih, as well as the Kiev-controlled Zaporizhzhia. Several infrastructure sites were damaged in Zaporizhzhia, according to local Kiev-appointed authorities.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10, 2022 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in November of last year that about 50% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in December that, at that time, it was impossible to restore the country's energy infrastructure to 100%.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.

On September 30 last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia, following referendums that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.