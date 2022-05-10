Multiple Russian Governors Step Down in One Day

Governors of several Russian regions announced on Tuesday their decision to prematurely resign ahead of September regional elections

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) Governors of several Russian regions announced on Tuesday their decision to prematurely resign ahead of September regional elections.

The regions in question are Mari El Republic, Tomsk, Saratov, and Kirov Oblasts. Ryazan Governor Nikolai Lyubimov also announced on Tuesday that he decided not to run for reelection in September.

Valery Radaev, who headed the Russian Saratov Oblast for 10 years, announced that he had decided to resign early and focus on another area of work.

"I made a decision to resign early as governor.

I headed the Saratov region for 10 years. In connection with the upcoming election campaign I will not stand for another term as head of the region. I plan to focus on other areas of work," Radaev said on Telegram.

Radaev also praised the support and joint work of all the citizens of his region and thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for the trust and opportunity to benefit the development of Saratov Oblast.

Other governors made similar resignation statements earlier in the day.

Russia will hold regional elections on September 11 this year.