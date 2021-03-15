(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) Unknown gunmen have attacked a Primary school in Nigeria's Kaduna state, kidnapping a yet unidentified number of pupils and teachers, Samuel Aruwan, the state commissioner for internal security and home affairs, said on Monday.

The attack took place in the Rema village of Kaduna's Birnin Gwari region, according to the commissioner's statement.

"The Kaduna State Government is currently obtaining details on the actual number of pupils and teachers reported to have been kidnapped and will issue a comprehensive statement as soon as possible," the statement read, as quoted by Nigerian newspaper The Cable.

The abduction of schools students by various militant groups is frequent in Nigeria. Last week, 39 students went missing after one such attack at the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization in Kaduna.