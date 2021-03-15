UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Multiple School Students, Teachers Kidnapped In Nigeria's North - Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 05:50 PM

Multiple School Students, Teachers Kidnapped in Nigeria's North - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) Unknown gunmen have attacked a Primary school in Nigeria's Kaduna state, kidnapping a yet unidentified number of pupils and teachers, Samuel Aruwan, the state commissioner for internal security and home affairs, said on Monday.

The attack took place in the Rema village of Kaduna's Birnin Gwari region, according to the commissioner's statement.

"The Kaduna State Government is currently obtaining details on the actual number of pupils and teachers reported to have been kidnapped and will issue a comprehensive statement as soon as possible," the statement read, as quoted by Nigerian newspaper The Cable.

The abduction of schools students by various militant groups is frequent in Nigeria. Last week, 39 students went missing after one such attack at the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization in Kaduna.

Related Topics

Attack Kidnapping Kaduna Nigeria Government

Recent Stories

Jahangir Khan urges Overseas Pakistanis to use Ros ..

34 minutes ago

President, First lady receives shots of COVID-19 v ..

42 minutes ago

FTA allocates tax liabilities worth AED2.74 millio ..

45 minutes ago

National Women Championship’s Group-B matches su ..

47 minutes ago

Modon, ADCC sign MoU to empower cycling events in ..

60 minutes ago

Hessa Buhumaid officially inaugurates DIHAD 2021

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.