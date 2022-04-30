Multiple Ukrainian Military Facilities Destroyed Overnight - Russian Defense Ministry

The Russian armed forces have destroyed four Ukrainian military facilities overnight, including two command posts, a battery of multiple launch rocket systems, and a radar station, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday

"The (Russian) missile forces hit four Ukrainian military facilities over the night: two command posts of the units of the Ukrainian armed forces, a battery of multiple launch rocket systems, and a radar station," Konashenkov told a briefing.

The Russian air force also destroyed Ukrainian ammunition and fuel depots with high-precision air-launched missiles, he added.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. Moscow said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine.