'Multiple Victims' In Shooting At Health Clinic In US State Of Minnesota - Safety Agency

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 12:40 AM

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) There are multiple victims in a shooting at a health clinic in the Minnesota city of Buffalo, the Department of Public Safety said on Tuesday.

"BCA special agents and crime scene personnel are en route to assist the Buffalo Police Dept. in the investigation of a shooting incident involving multiple victims," the department's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said in a tweet.

Buffalo Police Chief Pat Budke told local television station KTSP that there are no fatalities as of Tuesday morning and one person has been taken into custody following the shooting at the Allina Clinic Crossroads campus.

The Star Tribune newspaper reported citing an emergency dispatch audio that about five people were seriously injured in the incident and a woman with three gunshot wounds was airlifted to a local hospital. The report also said a bomb detonated inside the facility about 30 minutes after the shooting had occurred.

