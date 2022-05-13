UrduPoint.com

Multiple Wildfires In U.S. Colorado Burn Homes, Force Evacuation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2022 | 02:15 PM

Multiple wildfires in U.S. Colorado burn homes, force evacuation

Smoke from several major wildfires on Thursday ringed Colorado Springs, Colorado's second-largest city, torching eight homes, closing the city's airport and causing thousands of evacuations, as dry conditions and heavy winds spread the blazes quickly throughout the area

COLORADO SPRINGS, the United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :-- Smoke from several major wildfires on Thursday ringed Colorado Springs, Colorado's second-largest city, torching eight homes, closing the city's airport and causing thousands of evacuations, as dry conditions and heavy winds spread the blazes quickly throughout the area.

As night fell on Colorado Springs, located 112.6 km south of the state capital Denver, dozens of fire crews from across the region responded to the grass fires and were "gaining the upper hand," according to Denver CBS4 news.

According to Colorado Public Radio, one fire engulfed eight homes in the Skylark mobile Home Park, where 500 homes were emptied and 1,000 residents were evacuated to a nearby fitness center. Fifty firefighters responded to the blaze that saw several propane tanks venting flames 15 meters in the air.

Meanwhile, a fire east of town consumed another 0.4 square km, forcing 50 residents to evacuate and prompting Colorado Springs Airport to issue a shelter-in-place order for about an hour, according to Colorado Springs Fire Department Fire Marshall Brett Lacey.

Related Topics

Fire Mobile Colorado Springs Denver From Airport

Recent Stories

Commissioner for taking steps to prevent canal wat ..

Commissioner for taking steps to prevent canal water theft

4 minutes ago
 Asian stocks up after Fed boss calms nerves over r ..

Asian stocks up after Fed boss calms nerves over rates

4 minutes ago
 Women's World Cup draw to be hosted in October

Women's World Cup draw to be hosted in October

6 minutes ago
 Voices for mask mandate emerge in Aussie state as ..

Voices for mask mandate emerge in Aussie state as COVID-19 caseload remains high ..

6 minutes ago
 About 50,000 affected by heavy rains in China's Gu ..

About 50,000 affected by heavy rains in China's Guangxi

6 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 3,410 new COVID-19 infections, 4 ..

Malaysia reports 3,410 new COVID-19 infections, 4 new deaths

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.