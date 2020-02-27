Multiplication of Libya Peace Initiatives to Hinder Settlement - Ex-Head of Brandenburg

Emergence of parallel peace initiatives for Libya will only push the resolution of the conflict further away, Matthias Platzeck, the board chairman of the German-Russian Forum and a former minister-president of Germany's Brandenburg, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) Emergence of parallel peace initiatives for Libya will only push the resolution of the conflict further away, Matthias Platzeck, the board chairman of the German-Russian Forum and a former minister-president of Germany's Brandenburg, told Sputnik.

"I very much hope that [German Chancellor] Angela Merkel and [Russian President] Vladimir Putin will not allow the formats to multiply, that the process concentrates in, say, Berlin, because otherwise one would not be able to resolve the situation. Germany is highly interested in clarification of the Libyan issue," Platzeck said.

On Sunday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said that Moscow does not plan to host a global conference on Libyan peace and expects warring parties to act on the commitments made in Berlin.

"I hope that what's going on in Libya now will teach us an important lesson: regime change, intervention from abroad in a country that we for some reasons don't like is a violation of international law. Such events have to stay in the past as they only harm the people," Platzeck said.

Germany hosted a round of the Libyan settlement talks in January where global powers called for an immediate ceasefire in the North African country and vowed to uphold the UN arms embargo. German foreign policy chief, Heiko Maas, announced a chair rotation for the Libya follow-up conferences, with Italy hosting the next meeting in Rome.