SAINT PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The world order should be multipolar and based on equal rights of states, thus facilitating sustainable development and durable peace globally, Argentina's Ambassador to Russia Eduardo Antonio Zuain said.

"The countries' foreign policy should be autonomous and based on their own interests. States should have a right to choose their own partners and friends, they all should comply with general rules, with no exceptions, and leave double standards behind. The world must be multipolar in order to achieve global sustainable development and durable peace," Zuain said addressing students of the Saint Petersburg State University.

The ambassador also called the international financial institutions unfair and counterproductive for achieving equitable global economic recovery. He noted that additional charges imposed on previous loans led to the increased sovereign debt in his country.

"In addition, I would like to separately point out the injustice of international economic policy. There are international organizations that are not objective enough in the distribution of financial resources, and in some cases are pursuing a policy of slowing down the economic development of some states, even regions, in particular, this applies to Argentina. We are not given loans for the development of technological production with added value," he said.

He further noted that the productive work of regional organizations such as BRICS is a way toward the multipolar world.

BRICS is an association that unites the world's largest developing economies - Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. Argentina applied for membership in BRICS in September 2022. In particular, the country has strong economic ties with China and Brazil.