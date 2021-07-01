Multnomah County in Oregon Registers 45 Deaths Since Friday Due to Excessive Heat

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Multnomah County in the state Oregon said in a press release that 45 residents have died due to excessive hot weather conditions since last Friday.

"The Multnomah County Medical Examiner Program has identified 45 deaths related to excessive heat since Friday, June 25," the release said on Wednesday.

"The preliminary cause of death is hyperthermia. Hyperthermia is an abnormally high body temperature caused by a failure of the body to deal with heat coming from the environment."

The release added that the county has received a record number of emergency calls during this period.