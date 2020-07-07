UrduPoint.com
Mumbai Opens New Hospitals As India Virus Deaths Top 20,000

Tue 07th July 2020

Mumbai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :India's financial capital Mumbai opened four new coronavirus field hospitals on Tuesday -- including one at a horseracing track -- as the nationwide death toll jumped past 20,000.

Hospitals in densely populated cities such as Mumbai and Delhi are struggling to cope with the epidemic, and the country now has around 720,000 infections -- the world's third-highest.

The Mumbai region, which accounts for about a quarter of India's 20,100 deaths, has suffered a new surge in infections, forcing authorities to build makeshift hospitals and quarantine facilities.

Schools, hotels, a planetarium and a stadium used to host US NBA games last year have all been repurposed, and on Tuesday four new field hospitals -- including 700 beds inside the Mahalaxmi horseracing venue -- were opened.

