Munich Cancels Popular Christmas Market Over Covid Surge: Mayor

Tue 16th November 2021 | 06:17 PM

Munich cancels popular Christmas market over Covid surge: mayor

The German city of Munich on Tuesday cancelled its upcoming Christmas market, which usually draws some three million visitors annually, citing Bavaria's "dramatic" coronavirus resurgence

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :The German city of Munich on Tuesday cancelled its upcoming Christmas market, which usually draws some three million visitors annually, citing Bavaria's "dramatic" coronavirus resurgence.

"The dramatic situation in our hospitals and the exponentially increasing infection figures leave me no other choice: unfortunately, the Munich Christmas market cannot take place this year," mayor Dieter Reiter said in a statement. Many German Christmas markets were called off in 2020 because of the pandemic, but Munich is the first major one to do so this year.

