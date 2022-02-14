Munich Conference Chairman Attempts to Persuade Russia to Participate in Event

(@FahadShabbir)

Munich Security Conference Chairman Wolfgang Ischinger said on Monday that he keeps making attempts to persuade Russia to participate in the event that starts on February 18

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) Munich Security Conference Chairman Wolfgang Ischinger said on Monday that he keeps making attempts to persuade Russia to participate in the event that starts on February 18.

"Unfortunately...

according to the latest information, the Russian government refuses to send official representatives. I continue to work here with my team. In the next few days, we will make every effort, tomorrow German Chancellor (Olaf Scholz) will personally travel to Moscow ... in order to invite an official Russian representative," Ischinger told a briefing.