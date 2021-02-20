MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) The Munich Security Conference has demonstrated the continued prevalence of anti-Russian rhetoric in the Transatlantic region, aimed at containing the development of Russia and its partners, Sergei Zhelezniak, a member of the Russian lower house's international affairs committee, told Sputnik on Saturday.

On Friday, US President Joe Biden addressed the Munich Security Conference, touching upon, among other things, the relations with Russia. He opined that Russia seeks to "weaken the European project and the NATO alliance," calling upon the European Union and NATO members to unify in the face of the "threat from Russia."

"Overall, the Munich Security Conference has shown that the anti-Russian rhetoric in the Transatlantic area persists, thus indicating the near future trend in Western policies ” they will continue their attempts to restrain the development of Russia and its partners, and to hinder the formation of a multipolar world," Zhelezniak said.

The lawmaker expressed regret that "Washington uses the confrontation with Russia and China as the cornerstone of its new rapprochement with Europe.

"

"European partners of the United States are inspired by the 'return' of America, as announced by Biden, and are willing to cooperate with the new administration on all fronts, approving of the changed rhetoric of the US president. Europe was quick to forget their plans to free themselves from US dictates, especially with regard to security," Zhelezniak said.

The lawmaker's forecast, based on the opinions expressed by world leaders at the conference regarding the relations with Russia, is that Moscow can expect NATO's further expansion eastward, continued tensions with Ukraine instigated by the United States, and preservation of tensions along the Russian borders.

This year's special virtual edition of the Munich Security Conference, titled "Beyond Westlessness: Renewing Transatlantic Cooperation, Meeting Global Challenges," gathered world's top decision-makers and country leaders to discuss the renewal of transatlantic alliances and highlight the areas where such cooperation is most needed.