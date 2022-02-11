Munich Conference Turns Into Platform for Anti-Russian Rhetoric - Ambassador to Berlin

Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechaev told Sputnik on Friday that Munich Security Conference is shaping out to be a platform for promoting anti-Russian agenda

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechaev told Sputnik on Friday that Munich Security Conference is shaping out to be a platform for promoting anti-Russian agenda.

"As for the Munich conference, it is gradually turning into a platform for the promotion of anti-Russian rhetoric by Western elites. The common responsibility of the world's leading players for solving the modern global problems is being replaced by bloc-oriented thinking, and international law is being replaced by a world order based on 'rules'. The apotheosis of this approach is the political and mass media hysteria around Ukraine, prompted by the West," Nechaev said.

The ambassador went on saying that the West does not demonstrate proper readiness to hear Russia's stance and take into account its desire to ensure equal security.

"Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin has repeatedly explained our position, has launched initiatives aimed at building a united peaceful Europe from Lisbon to Vladivostok. They were not heard by the West. As a result, the degradation of the security situation continued," the diplomat said.

The Munich Security Conference was founded in 1963 as a meeting of representatives of the defense departments of NATO member countries. Now it is an international discussion forum for politicians, diplomats, military, businessmen, scientists and public figures from dozens of countries. The conference is traditionally held in the Bayerischer Hof hotel in the historic center of the Bavarian capital.