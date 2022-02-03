UrduPoint.com

Munich Court Will Begin Hearings In Case Of Russian Suspected Of Espionage On February 17

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Munich Court Will Begin Hearings in Case of Russian Suspected of Espionage on February 17

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) The Munich Higher Regional Court said on Thursday that would begin hearings in the case of Russian citizen Ilnur N., a researcher at a German university suspected of spying for Russia, on February 17.

"The sixth criminal chamber of the Higher Regional Court of Munich admitted the decision of February 2, 2022 for consideration and opened a case on charges of the Prosecutor General's Office of September 9, 2021 against Ilnur N. on suspicion of intelligence activities," the court said in a statement, adding the hearings will begin on February 17 at 09:30 local time (08:30 GMT).

Related Topics

Russia German Munich Chamber February September Criminals Court

Recent Stories

Cabinet Body approves Industrial Investment under ..

Cabinet Body approves Industrial Investment under RUDA

37 minutes ago
 Some states plan cyberattacks on Russia's critical ..

Some states plan cyberattacks on Russia's critical it infrastructure - Watchdog

7 minutes ago
 NATO Chief Says Discussed Ukraine With Hungarian P ..

NATO Chief Says Discussed Ukraine With Hungarian Prime Minister After His Visit ..

7 minutes ago
 Weather remain dry & cold in Peshawar

Weather remain dry & cold in Peshawar

7 minutes ago
 Successful holding of National cycling championshi ..

Successful holding of National cycling championship in Gwadar to help promote cy ..

32 minutes ago
 NBF takes various initiative to promote book readi ..

NBF takes various initiative to promote book reading culture

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>