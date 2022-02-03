Munich Court Will Begin Hearings in Case of Russian Suspected of Espionage on February 17

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) The Munich Higher Regional Court said on Thursday that would begin hearings in the case of Russian citizen Ilnur N., a researcher at a German university suspected of spying for Russia, on February 17.

"The sixth criminal chamber of the Higher Regional Court of Munich admitted the decision of February 2, 2022 for consideration and opened a case on charges of the Prosecutor General's Office of September 9, 2021 against Ilnur N. on suspicion of intelligence activities," the court said in a statement, adding the hearings will begin on February 17 at 09:30 local time (08:30 GMT).