Munich Prosecutor's Office Files Corruption Charges Against Former BMW Employee - Reports

Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2022 | 08:20 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) The German prosecutor's office in Munich has filed corruption charges against a former senior employee of German carmaker BMW, along with other four people associated with the case, the German magazine WirtschaftsWoche reported on Wednesday.

The news outlet reported that the former employee had been charged with 18 counts of commercial corruption and 33 counts of breach of trust at the expense of the company. The report was confirmed by a Munich court spokesperson.

The damage to the carmaker by the former employee is estimated to be 2.7 million Euros ($3.06 million), according to the magazine. The name of the employee remains undisclosed.

In total, charges were brought against five people, the magazine reported. The Munich court said all five have denied the charges.

