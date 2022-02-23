UrduPoint.com

Munich Re Doubles Profits Despite Stormy Year

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2022 | 02:35 PM

Munich Re doubles profits despite stormy year

German reinsurance giant Munich Re more than doubled its net profit in 2021 despite a string of natural disasters, the company said Wednesday, setting its sights on an even higher target this year

Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :German reinsurance giant Munich Re more than doubled its net profit in 2021 despite a string of natural disasters, the company said Wednesday, setting its sights on an even higher target this year.

The group, whose business consists mostly in covering the risks taken on by insurers, posted a net profit of 2.9 billion Euros ($3.3 billion) last year, up from 1.2 billion euros in 2020, a year blighted by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The gross value of premiums written -- equivalent to revenues -- increased by 8.5 percent to 59.6 billion euros, an all-time high according to the Munich-based group.

