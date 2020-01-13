(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) Wolfgang Ischinger, the chairman of the Munich Security Conference and a veteran German diplomat, on Monday cautioned against foreign meddling in Iran's domestic affairs and attempts to overthrow its legitimate government, calling for moderation and responsible action, following recent demonstrations in Tehran.

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump tweeted, in Farsi, his support for Iranian protesters who are demanding the resignation and prosecution of those responsible for the recent Ukrainian Boeing crash in Tehran. Meanwhile, White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien claimed that the best the United States could do for the Iranian people was to continue pressuring Tehran.

"It would be wrong if the US or even we proposed a 'regime change' [in Iran]. I think [that] moderation is required here. The problem with a 'regime change' is that we, including John Bolton [a former US national security adviser] and even Donald Trump, have no clue who can be the replacement if the mullahs are to hypothetically lose power. We need to act responsibly and commensurately. But it is also important for the population in Iran to feel that the world is looking at them," Ischinger said in an interview with German tv channel ZDF.

He mentioned that too much external support could lead the situation in the country to unravel.

"[Giving] too much support, as Donald Trump seems to be trying to do now, could lead to an escalation of the conflict. What will happen if a crowd is dispersed or gunned down by the security forces? Who will help then? Will we be able to help? I am not sure about that," Ischinger added.

The chairman also talked about Russian President Vladimir Putin and the methods he was employing to secure influence in Syria, Libya and Iran.

"To have influence in the region you need both things. Putin knows this, Trump knows this, and I hope we, Europeans, know this as well. One needs the political power of persuasion and smart diplomacy, and, if necessary, a boost through military means. This is the method, by which Putin secures his influence in Syria, Libya, and, of course, on the Iranian issue. Because everyone knows [that] he can [act] differently," Ischinger stated.

Hundreds of students gathered on Saturday outside the Amirkabir University of Technology in Tehran to commemorate those killed in the fatal Ukrainian plane crash in Iran. The gathering, which was not approved by the authorities, resulted in a rally wherein people started demanding the resignation and prosecution of those responsible for the crash. The police eventually dispersed the protesters.