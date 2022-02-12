UrduPoint.com

Munich Security Conference Still In Demand But It Turns Into One-Opinion Club - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2022 | 08:20 AM

Munich Security Conference Still In Demand But It Turns Into One-Opinion Club - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) The Munich Security Conference is still in demand but it turns into a one-opinion club due to the loss of objectivity, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

"I do not think that the Munich Security Conference is losing its significance as a discussion platform.

No. It is still interesting and in demand. However, it becomes less in demand for us because it is losing objectivity. It is turning into a one-opinion club," Peskov said.

According to the spokesman, the Munich Security Conference ceases to be a discussion club.

Related Topics

Munich

Recent Stories

Mexico president vows no impunity for journalist m ..

Mexico president vows no impunity for journalist murder

8 hours ago
 Belgium to reopen late night drinking, but keeps C ..

Belgium to reopen late night drinking, but keeps Covid pass

8 hours ago
 Police arrest murder accused from Hatri

Police arrest murder accused from Hatri

8 hours ago
 Pandemic's 'acute phase' could end by midyear: WHO ..

Pandemic's 'acute phase' could end by midyear: WHO

8 hours ago
 One Person in Critical Condition, 9 Officers Injur ..

One Person in Critical Condition, 9 Officers Injured in Phoenix Shooting Inciden ..

8 hours ago
 Ukraine Says Regained Access to Sea of Azov Ports

Ukraine Says Regained Access to Sea of Azov Ports

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>