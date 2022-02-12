Munich Security Conference Still In Demand But It Turns Into One-Opinion Club - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) The Munich Security Conference is still in demand but it turns into a one-opinion club due to the loss of objectivity, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

"I do not think that the Munich Security Conference is losing its significance as a discussion platform.

No. It is still interesting and in demand. However, it becomes less in demand for us because it is losing objectivity. It is turning into a one-opinion club," Peskov said.

According to the spokesman, the Munich Security Conference ceases to be a discussion club.