UrduPoint.com

Munich Security Conference To Be Held Offline For First Time In Two Years - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 11:20 AM

Munich Security Conference to Be Held Offline for First Time in Two Years - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) The Munich Security Conference, scheduled for February 18-20, 2022, will be held in the face-to-face format for the first time in two years, German news agency dpa reported on Tuesday, citing conference chairman Wolfgang Ischinger.

The number of participants will be reportedly limited due to the coronavirus pandemic. Ischinger expects the future German government to present its foreign policy agenda at the conference.

Related Topics

German Munich February Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Petrol prices may go up again from November due to ..

Petrol prices may go up again from November due to falling rupee

4 minutes ago
 PM calls for serious, collective efforts against c ..

PM calls for serious, collective efforts against climate change

17 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Austrian President on Nat ..

UAE leaders congratulate Austrian President on National Day

53 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th October 2021

3 hours ago
 Egypt&#039;s President Sisi ends state of emergenc ..

Egypt&#039;s President Sisi ends state of emergency for first time in years

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.