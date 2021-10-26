Munich Security Conference to Be Held Offline for First Time in Two Years - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) The Munich Security Conference, scheduled for February 18-20, 2022, will be held in the face-to-face format for the first time in two years, German news agency dpa reported on Tuesday, citing conference chairman Wolfgang Ischinger.

The number of participants will be reportedly limited due to the coronavirus pandemic. Ischinger expects the future German government to present its foreign policy agenda at the conference.