Munich Security Conference to Be Rescheduled From February 19-21 Amid Covid-19 -organizers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The Munich Security Conference will not be held from February 19-21, as originally planned, due to remaining pandemic threat, the organizers said Wednesday.

"Due to the ongoing pandemic, our Chairman [Wolfgang Ischinger] @ischinger has announced to postpone the Munich Security Conference 2021.

The new date will be set in close consultation with public authorities, stakeholders, and partners. More information coming soon," the official Twitter account of the conference said.