Munich Security Conference to Refrain From In-Person Format in 2021 - Spokesman

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) The Munich Security Conference will not take place in person this year due to pandemic-related risks, Communications Director Christian Thiels said.

"The risk is too high for us. No one can predict how the situation with COVID-19 will develop.

That is why an in-person conference is impossible," Thiels told Germany's Bild tabloid.

The organizers originally planned to hold a physical conference later in the year as a follow-up to the online event that took place in February.