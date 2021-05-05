UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Munich Security Conference To Refrain From In-Person Format In 2021 - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 06:50 PM

Munich Security Conference to Refrain From In-Person Format in 2021 - Spokesman

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) The Munich Security Conference will not take place in person this year due to pandemic-related risks, Communications Director Christian Thiels said.

"The risk is too high for us. No one can predict how the situation with COVID-19 will develop.

That is why an in-person conference is impossible," Thiels told Germany's Bild tabloid.

The organizers originally planned to hold a physical conference later in the year as a follow-up to the online event that took place in February.

Related Topics

Germany Munich February Christian Event

Recent Stories

US economy regains more private jobs in April: sur ..

13 minutes ago

Reference against Dar adjourned till May 26

13 minutes ago

Pak-Saudi cooperation to have positive impact on r ..

13 minutes ago

Press Release from Business Wire: LLPA

29 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather with chances of rain expecte ..

29 minutes ago

Facebook Oversight Board Upholds Ban on Former Pre ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.