Munich Security Conference To Refrain From In-Person Format In 2021 - Spokesman
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 06:50 PM
BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) The Munich Security Conference will not take place in person this year due to pandemic-related risks, Communications Director Christian Thiels said.
"The risk is too high for us. No one can predict how the situation with COVID-19 will develop.
That is why an in-person conference is impossible," Thiels told Germany's Bild tabloid.
The organizers originally planned to hold a physical conference later in the year as a follow-up to the online event that took place in February.