Municipal Elections Begin in Azerbaijan on Monday

(@FahadShabbir)

Azerbaijan has begun voting in municipal elections, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) Azerbaijan has begun voting in municipal elections, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.

The elections will cover 118 districts, 5,049 polling stations, 1,000 of which are equipped with web cameras.

The electoral process will be monitored by 52,636 local and 17 international observers.

The vote will end at 7 p.m. local time on Monday (15:00 GMT).