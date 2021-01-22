UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Municipality In Oslo Region Locked Down Over 2 Deaths From Mutant COVID-19 Strain -Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 06:50 PM

Municipality in Oslo Region Locked Down Over 2 Deaths From Mutant COVID-19 Strain -Reports

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Nordre Follo, a municipality in the Oslo region, was locked down after two people died of COVID-19 caused by the UK-linked mutant strain in a local care home, media reported on Friday.

According to the NRK broadcaster, the decision was made on the recommendation of the Norwegian Institute of Public Health.

Residents were asked to not leave the municipality, while schools and kindergartens were closed after the UK-linked strain of the infection had entered the area, the broadcaster said.

According to the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, a coronavirus outbreak recently erupted in the nursing home in Nordre Follo, possibly spreading to a kindergarten as well.

At the same time, experts did not find that the deceased persons were in contact with any arrivals from the UK. The institute noted that the UK variant spreads faster, but does not cause a more severe case of the disease.

The mutant strain was detected by UK health authorities in mid-December, prompting the government to impose a new lockdown and many other countries to close the borders with the United Kingdom. Preliminary data suggests that the new variant is up to 70-percent more infectious than the original strain, but evidence lacks as to whether it is more deadly or harder on symptoms.

Related Topics

Died Oslo Same United Kingdom Media From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Arts Society organises Forum for Educati ..

22 minutes ago

Psychologist kills daughter, commits suicide

49 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Kh ..

1 hour ago

Bakhtawar Bhutto’s Nikah ceremony will be held o ..

1 hour ago

93,004 doses of Covid19 vaccine have been administ ..

1 hour ago

#TECNOPhotoWalk captures the magnificence of Islam ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.