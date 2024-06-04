- Home
Municipality Of Madinah Launches Initiative To Distribute Umbrellas On Guests Of God And Visitors To Prophet’s Mosque
Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2024 | 11:30 AM
Madinah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) The Madinah Municipality launched an initiative to distribute umbrellas to protect the guests of God and visitors to the Prophet’s Mosque from the harm of the sun’s exposure, with the participation of more than 150 male and female volunteers, in the central region.
This initiative comes within the effective volunteering program to develop the entrepreneurial spirit of volunteer teams in professional ways, to serve the guests of God.
The Madinah Municipality is working to harness its services through its human and automated cadres, with a total of 8,267 participants, equipped with more than 800 machines and equipment, within the scope of 5 affiliated municipalities, in addition to harnessing 9 electronic platforms to serve pilgrims around the clock in the central region and sites of Islamic history, to ensure the quality of food, reduce the amount of waste, combat public health pests, and many other works.
