Munition Blast Hurts 10 Service Personnel In Kazakhstan - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 19 hours ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 06:45 PM

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2019) - A munition blast at a military site in southern Kazakhstan wounded 10 service members on Saturday, the Defense Ministry said.

The military was conducting controlled detonations 30 miles from the town of Arys when an ordnance fragment unexpectedly went off near a group of sappers.

"As a result, 10 specially trained sappers serving under a contract in the military were wounded by shards," the ministry said in a press release.

The service personnel were taken to a field hospital belonging to the Kazakh Defense Ministry, which is investigating the incident. There was no information about the severity of their injuries.

More Stories From World

