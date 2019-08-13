(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) A total of 13 people were injured on Monday as a result of munitions explosions in the Green Zone of the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, caused by blasts at a nearby ammunition depot, local media reported.

Earlier in the day, the Sky news Arabia broadcaster reported that the munitions fell in the Green Zone, where government agencies and foreign diplomatic missions are located. A source in the Iraqi security forces told Sputnik that the munitions had also hit residential areas of the city.

"Seven injured people have been delivered to the Yarmouk hospital, six more to the Mahmudiyah hospital," the Health Ministry said, as quoted by al Sumaria broadcaster.

The ministry added that all the victims sustained slight injuries and some of them had already been allowed to leave medical facilities.