UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Murashko Says Experts To Visit Russia On April 10 To Monitor Trials Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 09:32 PM

Murashko Says Experts to Visit Russia on April 10 to Monitor Trials of COVID-19 Vaccine

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Monday that a group of experts to monitor clinical trials of a COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in Russia on April 10

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Monday that a group of experts to monitor clinical trials of a COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in Russia on April 10.

"We were notified that on April 10, a group of experts will arrive [in Russia] to look through and control the clinical trials that had been conducted in our country," Murashko said at a meeting devoted to vaccination issues.

In early March, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) launched a rolling review to test the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus for compliance with EU standards for effectiveness, safety and quality.

Sputnik V has already been approved for use in 54 countries, ranking second worldwide in terms of the number of approvals.

Related Topics

Russia March April Coronavirus

Recent Stories

German Gov't Confirms Merkel's Conversation With U ..

7 minutes ago

Lebanese Presidency Says 'Suprised' at Prime Minis ..

8 minutes ago

KP extends health emergency period

8 minutes ago

Australian HC greets Pakistanis on national day

8 minutes ago

Rain, hailstorm lashed different parts of Balochis ..

8 minutes ago

UN chief wishes 'swift recovery' for PM Imran Khan ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.