Murashko Says Experts to Visit Russia on April 10 to Monitor Trials of COVID-19 Vaccine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Monday that a group of experts to monitor clinical trials of a COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in Russia on April 10.

"We were notified that on April 10, a group of experts will arrive [in Russia] to look through and control the clinical trials that had been conducted in our country," Murashko said at a meeting devoted to vaccination issues.

In early March, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) launched a rolling review to test the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus for compliance with EU standards for effectiveness, safety and quality.

Sputnik V has already been approved for use in 54 countries, ranking second worldwide in terms of the number of approvals.