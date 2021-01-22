- Home
- World
- News
- Murashko, Szijjarto Discussed Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Deliveries to Hungary - Ministry
Murashko, Szijjarto Discussed Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Deliveries To Hungary - Ministry
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 01:39 PM
Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko and Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto discussed on Friday the deliveries of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus to the European country, Russia's health ministry said
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko and Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto discussed on Friday the deliveries of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus to the European country, Russia's health ministry said.
On Thursday, Hungary became the first European nation to authorize the Sputnik V vaccine.
"The sides discussed implementation of agreements reached at the 13th session of the intergovernmental commission, which was held in Budapest on November 27, 2020. Cooperation in healthcare, and Russian Sputnik V vaccine deliveries to Hungary in particular, were the key topic," the Russian ministry said in a statement.
The Russian Direct Investment Funds signed with Hungary a contract on vaccine deliveries, according to Murashko.