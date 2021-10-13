Muratov Will Not Be Recognized as Foreign Agent in Russia if He Will Not Break Law - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) Dmitry Muratov, the editor-in-chief of Russia's Novaya Gazeta newspaper who received the Nobel Peace prize earlier in October, will be recognized as a foreign agent in Russia if he does not break laws, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"If he (Muratov) does not violate Russian law, and if he does not give a reason to be declared as a foreign agent, then this will not happen," Putin told the Russian Energy Week event.

"And if he hides behind the Nobel Prize, like a shield, in order to do what violates Russian law, then he will do it deliberately in order to attract attention to himself, or for some other reason," Putin added.