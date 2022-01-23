UrduPoint.com

Murayev Listed By UK As Potential 'Pro-Russian Leader In Kiev' Under Russian Sanctions

Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2022 | 05:30 AM

Murayev Listed by UK as Potential 'Pro-Russian Leader in Kiev' Under Russian Sanctions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2022) Former Ukrainian parliament member Yevhen Murayev, named by the UK foreign office as a potential pro-Russian figure that Moscow is planning to install as the leader in Kiev, has been on the Russian sanctions list since 2018.

The British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said in a Saturday statement that the Russian government was "looking to install a pro-Russian leader in Kiev" and that Murayev was being considered as a "potential candidate." No evidence was provided to support the claims.

The Russian Foreign Ministry called the UK allegations "disinformation" and "nonsense."

According to a Russian government decree issued on December 25, 2018, Murayev has been subjected to Russian sanctions, entailing the blocking of financial assets and property on the territory of Russia. The sanctions were a response measure aimed at counteracting unfriendly actions against Russian citizens and legal entities by Ukraine and at normalizing bilateral relations.

