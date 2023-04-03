Murder of Military Reporter in Russia Reclassified to Terrorist Attack - Investigators

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) The murder of Russian military reporter Vladlen Tatarsky has been reclassified to another criminal article - a terrorist attack, the country's Investigative Committee told Sputnik on Monday.

"The Investigative Committee of Russia has reclassified the criminal case on the explosion in St.

Petersburg as a terrorist act," the committee said, adding that it has information that "planning and organization of the committed crime were carried out from the territory of Ukraine."

Tatatsky was killed on Sunday when an explosive device had gone off in a cafe in the center of St. Petersburg.