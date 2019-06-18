UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Murder Of Pro-migrant Official An 'alarm Bell' For Germany: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 04:52 PM

Murder of pro-migrant official an 'alarm bell' for Germany: minister

The suspected far-right killing of a pro-migrant official was an "alarm bell" for Germany, the country's interior minister said Tuesday, warning that right-wing extremism was a "serious danger for our society"

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :The suspected far-right killing of a pro-migrant official was an "alarm bell" for Germany, the country's interior minister said Tuesday, warning that right-wing extremism was a "serious danger for our society".

The murder of Walter Luebcke this month is an "alarm bell and is targeted at us all," Horst Seehofer told a press conference, a day after prosecutors said they suspected an extremist motive in the assassination-style shooting of the Kassel city administration chief.

Related Topics

Murder Interior Minister Germany Kassel All

Recent Stories

Maulana Tariq Jameel tells if he had an arranged o ..

9 minutes ago

Successful participation for Dubai Customs in WCO ..

16 minutes ago

First UAE Tour enjoyed 2,777 hours of TV time

22 minutes ago

Lawyers conclude arguments in acquittal pleas of P ..

19 minutes ago

KP govt announces Sehat Insaf Card to every family ..

19 minutes ago

Road users being educated to ensure road safety: C ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.