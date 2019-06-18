Murder of pro-migrant official an 'alarm bell' for Germany: minister

The suspected far-right killing of a pro-migrant official was an "alarm bell" for Germany, the country's interior minister said Tuesday, warning that right-wing extremism was a "serious danger for our society"

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :The suspected far-right killing of a pro-migrant official was an "alarm bell" for Germany, the country's interior minister said Tuesday, warning that right-wing extremism was a "serious danger for our society".

The murder of Walter Luebcke this month is an "alarm bell and is targeted at us all," Horst Seehofer told a press conference, a day after prosecutors said they suspected an extremist motive in the assassination-style shooting of the Kassel city administration chief.