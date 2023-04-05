Close
Murder Of Russian Military Reporter Tatarsky To Be On UNSC's Agenda - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2023 | 08:10 PM

Murder of Russian Military Reporter Tatarsky to Be on UNSC's Agenda - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) The murder of Russian military reporter Vladlen Tatarsky will be on the agenda of the UN Security Council (UNSC) during Russia's presidency, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

On Sunday, an unidentified explosive device had gone off in a cafe in the center of St. Petersburg. As a result of the incident Tatarsky, also known as Maxim Fomin, had been killed and 42 people had been injured. Moscow's Basmanny District Court ruled on Tuesday that Daria Trepova, who has been charged with planning the terrorist attack, should be arrested for two months.

Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee stated that special services of Ukraine and the supporters of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, designated extremist organization and foreign agent, banned in Russia) planned the attack.

"The terrorist attack, which is currently being investigated by Russian law enforcement agencies, will certainly become one of the agenda items of the UN Security Council for a number of reasons that we talked about today, and, of course, as you can see, the Russian mission to the UN presents in detail all the facts that are relevant to the agenda of the Security Council," Zakharova told a briefing.

