Murdered Iranian Scientist Fakhrizadeh Posthumously Awarded Military Honor - Khamenei

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 12:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a leading Iranian nuclear scientist who was murdered in November, has been posthumously awarded the Medal of Nasr, one of Iran's highest military awards, the press department for Iran's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, said on Sunday.

"Major General Bagheri, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, visited the house of the martyred scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh this morning. He met with the family of the martyr and presented the first class Order of Nasr medal, which had been granted and signed by the Supreme Leader," a press release published on Khamenei's website read.

The Medal of Nasr is one of Iran's highest military honors and is awarded to those who are deemed to make an outstanding contribution to support the country's troops.

Fakhrizadeh was shot dead in the northern Iranian town of Absard on November 27. Iranian officials have accused Israel of being responsible for the attack. Multiple people linked to the nuclear scientist's death have reportedly been detained.

More Stories From World

