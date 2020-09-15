UrduPoint.com
Murders In US Surge 15% Despite Overall Drop In Violent Crimes - FBI Report

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 09:24 PM

Murders in the United States increased 15 percent in the first six months of the year compared with the same period in 2019, even as the number violent crimes such as rape and armed robbery fell, according to the FBI's semi-annual Uniform Crime Report on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Murders in the United States increased 15 percent in the first six months of the year compared with the same period in 2019, even as the number violent crimes such as rape and armed robbery fell, according to the FBI's semi-annual Uniform Crime Report on Tuesday.

"When data from the first six months of 2020 were compared with data from the first six months of 2019, the number of rape offenses decreased 17.8%, and robbery offenses were down 7.1 percent. The number of murder and non-negligent manslaughter offenses increased 14.

8%, and aggravated assault offenses were up 4.6 percent," a press release summarizing the report said.

The release provided no regional breakdown of murders, while saying that the overall number of violent crimes decreased in three of four regions in the United States.

Violent crimes fell 4.8 percent in the Northeast, 1.8 percent in the Midwest and 1.1 percent in the West, while increasing 2.5 percent in the south, according to the release.

