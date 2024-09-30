Murdoch abandons takeover bid for Rightmove

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) REA Group, the Australian online property business majority-owned by Rupert Murdoch's news Corp empire, on Monday abandoned a takeover pursuit of British peer Rightmove, which rejected a latest proposal worth £6.2 billion ($8.3 billion).

"REA confirms that it does not intend to make...

(a formal) offer for Rightmove," it said in a statement before a Monday deadline to make a firm bid or walk away under UK takeover rules.

REA chief executive Owen Wilson said his company had been "disappointed with the limited engagement from Rightmove that impeded our ability to make a firm offer within the timetable available."

"They had nothing to lose by engaging with us," he said.