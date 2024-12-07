Murisier Pips Odermatt For Beaver Creek World Cup Downhill Win
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 07, 2024 | 09:10 AM
Beaver Creek, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Switzerland's Justin Murisier won the alpine World Cup downhill at Beaver Creek on Saturday, holding off superstar compatriot Marco Odermatt to claim his first World Cup victory.
Murisier, whose only prior World Cup podium was a giant slalom third place at Alta Badia in 2021, was third out of the gate on the Birds of Prey course and delivered a storming run of 1min 40.04sec.
Odermatt, skiing eighth, clocked 1:40.24 to finish second and Slovenian Miha Hrobat finished third in 1:40.39 in the first speed race of the season.
Swiss joy in a one-two finish was tempered by concern for 26-year-old Arnaud Boisset, who crashed heavily and was taken from the hill on a sled.
But for 32-year-old Murisier it was a long-awaited victory to cherish.
"It's amazing," he said. "I've dreamed of this for so many years. I had so many lows with injuries and surgeries. I was not even dreaming anymore of this. To achieve it now, on such a nice course, I'm super-proud."
He was also delighted to share the podium with his good friend Odermatt.
"I have to thank him.
He helped me a lot when I was suffering," Murisier said.
Odermatt, who won a third straight World Cup overall title as well as the downhill, super-G and giant slalom titles last season, notched his first podium finish of the young season, having failed to finish the season-opening giant slalom at Soelden, Austria.
It was a second Beaver Creek downhill runner-up finish for Odermatt, who was second to Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde in 2022.
That was the last time the men raced at Beaver Creek, with heavy snow and strong winds forcing cancellation last year.
Norway's Kilde, who completed downhill and super-G doubles at Beaver Creek in 2021 and 2022, announced in October he would miss the entire season after complications in the wake of shoulder surgery following his crash in Wengen last January.
France's Cyprien Sarrazin, who dueled with Odermatt for the downhill crown last season, finished ninth, 1.03sec behind Murisier.
American Sam Dupratt also crashed hard and was taken off on a rescue sled.
The Beaver Creek event continues with a super-G on Saturday and a giant slalom on Sunday.
Recent Stories
Action against notorious Darwaish Group: Father and son ice dealers arrested
US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, strike
France's Macron seeks new PM and a way out of political crisis
Nissanka leads strong Sri Lanka batting reply
Paris stocks rally as Macron fights on, jobs data boosts Wall Street
PTI not to avail relief for creating unrest, violence: Afzal
Punjab University students set new records in National Athletics Championship
PU initiates action against students involved in vandalism
Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal ..
17th Aalmi Urdu Conference concluded
HRCP organizes an outreach meeting, as part of its campaign for the 16 Days of A ..
Ahsan discusses hydropower projects with China company
More Stories From World
-
Hague court lays fresh charges against ex-Kosovo leader Thaci4 minutes ago
-
Bethell, Duckett miss tons but England in control of second NZ Test14 minutes ago
-
Pope looks to his legacy in creating 21 new cardinals14 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table7 hours ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results7 hours ago
-
Inter beat Parma to close in on Serie A leaders Napoli8 hours ago
-
Fresh rallies in Georgia after PM said 'won battle' with pro-EU protesters8 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result8 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table8 hours ago
-
Messi named MLS Most Valuable Player after record-setting season8 hours ago
-
Zelensky slams Putin after Russian strikes kill 118 hours ago
-
Spain, Germany hail Mercosur deal but France and EU farmers fume8 hours ago