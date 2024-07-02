Murray Out Of Wimbledon Singles As Djokovic Makes Bow
Sumaira FH Published July 02, 2024 | 04:00 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Andy Murray lost his race to be fit for the Wimbledon singles on Tuesday as Novak Djokovic prepared to launch his bid for a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon men's crown.
The withdrawal of two-time champion Murray means Djokovic is the only member of the fabled "Big Four" in the men's draw at the All England Club.
Roger Federer has retired and Rafael Nadal opted to skip Wimbledon to prepare for a shot at another Olympic title.
Murray, 37, is hoping to end his stellar career at the upcoming Paris Games but desperately wanted to make a final singles appearance at Wimbledon, where he was champion in 2013 and 2016.
The Scot, who has been ravaged by injuries in recent years, will still play doubles with his brother Jamie in what is bound to be an emotional farewell in front of his adoring British fans.
Recent Stories
On the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking
Pakistan qualify for next ICC T20 World Cup 2026
LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory in PP-159
After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pakistan to uphold human rights
Realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protection for Its 12 Series Smartph ..
Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine others who get NOCs
Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha speech
Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premier League
PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024
Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes: Minister
More Stories From World
-
Internet services cut off in several cities across Mauritania following elections4 seconds ago
-
Kenya police fire tear gas at small rallies in capital20 minutes ago
-
Dozens protest in Kenya with riot police out in force50 minutes ago
-
Turkish foreign minister welcomes Zambian counterpart50 minutes ago
-
China's energy giant hits milestone in new energy installed capacity60 minutes ago
-
Hurricane Beryl pummels Caribbean, strengthens to Category 51 hour ago
-
Fires near Athens under control as new blazes rage in Greece1 hour ago
-
On the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking1 hour ago
-
England recall Marler, Stuart for first All Blacks Test1 hour ago
-
New Dutch PM sworn in with mission to curb asylum2 hours ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi attends China-Eurasia Expo, hold meetings with business enterprises in Xinjiang2 hours ago
-
'Can't go back': Myanmar conscription exiles struggle in Thailand2 hours ago