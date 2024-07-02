Open Menu

Murray Out Of Wimbledon Singles As Djokovic Makes Bow

Sumaira FH Published July 02, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Murray out of Wimbledon singles as Djokovic makes bow

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Andy Murray lost his race to be fit for the Wimbledon singles on Tuesday as Novak Djokovic prepared to launch his bid for a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon men's crown.

The withdrawal of two-time champion Murray means Djokovic is the only member of the fabled "Big Four" in the men's draw at the All England Club.

Roger Federer has retired and Rafael Nadal opted to skip Wimbledon to prepare for a shot at another Olympic title.

Murray, 37, is hoping to end his stellar career at the upcoming Paris Games but desperately wanted to make a final singles appearance at Wimbledon, where he was champion in 2013 and 2016.

The Scot, who has been ravaged by injuries in recent years, will still play doubles with his brother Jamie in what is bound to be an emotional farewell in front of his adoring British fans.

