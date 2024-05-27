Murray's French Open Career Ended By Wawrinka In First Round
Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2024 | 12:10 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Andy Murray's French Open career ended Sunday when he went down to a straight sets first round defeat to 2015 champion and fellow three-time Grand Slam title winner Stan Wawrinka who hailed the Briton as "a great champion".
Murray, the runner-up at Roland Garros in 2016, lost 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 in his last appearance at the tournament before retiring later this year.
Wawrinka becomes only the third man over the age of 39 to win a match at the French Open since 1980.
Murray, 37, had already announced he plans to retire later in the summer with Wimbledon and the Paris Olympics as the two high-profile events left on his schedule.
On Sunday, he left to a standing ovation from the crowd on Court Philippe Chatrier and Murray returned the gesture by applauding the fans.
Wawrinka, who has now defeated Murray three times in four meetings in Paris, described his opponent as a "great champion".
The Swiss veteran goes on to face either Cameron Norrie of Britain or Russia's Pavel Kotov for a place in the third round.
"My first words are for a great champion," Wawrinka told Eurosport courtside after the pair's 23rd career meeting.
"I have loved watching Andy play, loved fighting against him. We've had a lot of fights over the last 15 years. We are not very young so we did all we could and remember all these moments."
He added: "I love to work in front of a crowd like this. I've shared a lot of emotion with this crowd and they gave me a lot of energy to fight.
"In my head I'm still a young guy, still a kid."
Recent Stories
Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan
PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..
Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast
More Stories From World
-
Papua New Guinea reports more than 2,000 people buried in landslide10 minutes ago
-
Cricket's T20 giants and minnows ready to battle in USA and Caribbean10 minutes ago
-
Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques congratulates Vietnamese President on his election, swearing-In20 minutes ago
-
Papua New Guinea reports more than 2,000 people buried in landslide20 minutes ago
-
Three dead after cyclone batters Bangladesh and India20 minutes ago
-
Saudi Crown Prince congratulates Vietnamese President on election, Swearing-In20 minutes ago
-
Conclusion of NIDLP's participation in the VivaTech exhibition in Paris30 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks open higher30 minutes ago
-
South Korea hosts Japanese, Chinese leaders for trilateral summit40 minutes ago
-
Xochitl Galvez: from candy seller to Mexican presidential hopeful1 hour ago
-
Osaka, Alcaraz in winning French Open starts as Murray bids adieu1 hour ago
-
Claudia Sheinbaum: cool-headed scientist seeking to lead Mexico1 hour ago