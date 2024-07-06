Open Menu

Murray's Wimbledon Career Over As Raducanu Pulls Out Of Mixed

Muhammad Irfan Published July 06, 2024 | 08:30 PM

Murray's Wimbledon career over as Raducanu pulls out of mixed

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Andy Murray's Wimbledon career ended on a low note on Saturday when mixed doubles partner Emma Raducanu pulled out of the event to focus on her singles title campaign.

Murray was due to have a final swansong at the All England Club with fellow Briton Raducanu after losing in the men's doubles with his brother Jamie earlier this week.

Murray, a two-time Wimbledon champion, and Raducanu, who won the US Open in 2021, were scheduled to play Zhang Shuai and Marcelo Arevalo in the fourth match on Court One on Saturday.

But Raducanu, 21, withdrew several hours before the match in a bid to ensure she did not aggravate a wrist problem.

"Unfortunately I woke up with some stiffness in my right wrist this morning, so therefore I have decided to make the very tough decision to withdraw from the mixed doubles tonight," she said in a statement.

"I'm disappointed as I was really looking forward to playing with Andy but got to take care."

After beating ninth seed Maria Sakkari on Friday, Raducanu is due to play New Zealand qualifier Lulu Sun in the Wimbledon fourth round on Sunday.

She is aiming to reach the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time since her remarkable run at the US Open three years ago.

After having a metal hip inserted in 2019, suffering ankle damage this year and undergoing surgery to remove a cyst from his spine which ruled him out of singles at Wimbledon, Murray has been on a farewell tour of the grass-court Grand Slam this week.

Former world number one Murray and brother Jamie were defeated 7-6 (8/6), 6-4 by Rinky Hijikata and John Peers of Australia in the first round of men's doubles.

Related Topics

World Australia Sunday 2019 Event All From Court Wimbledon Andy Murray US Open New Zealand

Recent Stories

Letter sent to President, PM to provide facilities ..

Letter sent to President, PM to provide facilities to Imran Khan in jail

2 hours ago
 NDMA warns of floods, landsliding due to heavy fal ..

NDMA warns of floods, landsliding due to heavy falls

3 hours ago
 Starmer unveils diverse cabinet after Labour Victo ..

Starmer unveils diverse cabinet after Labour Victory

3 hours ago
 Awaam Pakistan Party properly launched

Awaam Pakistan Party properly launched

3 hours ago
 Aleem to promote bilateral trade, business with Ce ..

Aleem to promote bilateral trade, business with Central Asian countries

5 hours ago
 Sonakshi Sinha addresses pregnancy rumours

Sonakshi Sinha addresses pregnancy rumours

5 hours ago
Petroleum and Gas firms to invest $5 billion in Pa ..

Petroleum and Gas firms to invest $5 billion in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 PCB Chairman plans to consult international expert ..

PCB Chairman plans to consult international expert to improve cricket

8 hours ago
 Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential electi ..

Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential elections

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024

12 hours ago
 Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX

Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX

1 day ago

More Stories From World