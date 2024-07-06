Murray's Wimbledon Career Over As Raducanu Pulls Out Of Mixed
Muhammad Irfan Published July 06, 2024 | 08:30 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Andy Murray's Wimbledon career ended on a low note on Saturday when mixed doubles partner Emma Raducanu pulled out of the event to focus on her singles title campaign.
Murray was due to have a final swansong at the All England Club with fellow Briton Raducanu after losing in the men's doubles with his brother Jamie earlier this week.
Murray, a two-time Wimbledon champion, and Raducanu, who won the US Open in 2021, were scheduled to play Zhang Shuai and Marcelo Arevalo in the fourth match on Court One on Saturday.
But Raducanu, 21, withdrew several hours before the match in a bid to ensure she did not aggravate a wrist problem.
"Unfortunately I woke up with some stiffness in my right wrist this morning, so therefore I have decided to make the very tough decision to withdraw from the mixed doubles tonight," she said in a statement.
"I'm disappointed as I was really looking forward to playing with Andy but got to take care."
After beating ninth seed Maria Sakkari on Friday, Raducanu is due to play New Zealand qualifier Lulu Sun in the Wimbledon fourth round on Sunday.
She is aiming to reach the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time since her remarkable run at the US Open three years ago.
After having a metal hip inserted in 2019, suffering ankle damage this year and undergoing surgery to remove a cyst from his spine which ruled him out of singles at Wimbledon, Murray has been on a farewell tour of the grass-court Grand Slam this week.
Former world number one Murray and brother Jamie were defeated 7-6 (8/6), 6-4 by Rinky Hijikata and John Peers of Australia in the first round of men's doubles.
Recent Stories
Letter sent to President, PM to provide facilities to Imran Khan in jail
NDMA warns of floods, landsliding due to heavy falls
Starmer unveils diverse cabinet after Labour Victory
Awaam Pakistan Party properly launched
Aleem to promote bilateral trade, business with Central Asian countries
Sonakshi Sinha addresses pregnancy rumours
Petroleum and Gas firms to invest $5 billion in Pakistan
PCB Chairman plans to consult international expert to improve cricket
Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential elections
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024
Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX
More Stories From World
-
Djokovic eyes sweet 16 as Murray's Wimbledon career ends with whimper5 minutes ago
-
Murray's Wimbledon career over as Raducanu pulls out of mixed6 minutes ago
-
Martin wins German MotoGP sprint race to stem Bagnia run56 minutes ago
-
Biden defiant, but critics are circling56 minutes ago
-
Beryl heads for Texas after causing damage, no deaths in Mexico1 hour ago
-
Turkey take on Dutch in politically charged Euros quarter-final, England face Swiss2 hours ago
-
Martin wins German MotoGP sprint race to stem Bagnia run2 hours ago
-
New UK PM Starmer 'restless for change' after huge election win2 hours ago
-
France braces for crunch election as overseas territories kick off vote2 hours ago
-
Calling for better ties with West, Iran reformist wins presidency2 hours ago
-
Wimbledon day 6 results3 hours ago
-
Starmer unveils diverse cabinet after Labour Victory3 hours ago