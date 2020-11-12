UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Muscovite, Arrested In Treason Case, Charged With Work For UK Intelligence - Source

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 11:40 PM

Muscovite, Arrested in Treason Case, Charged With Work for UK Intelligence - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Russian citizen Dmitry Fedotkin, who was earlier arrested on suspicion of treason, is charged with work for UK intelligence, an informed source told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Fedotkin is suspected of passing information of a secret nature to the UK intelligence service, while being an employee of Aeroflot in the UK. He does not admit guilt in the alleged crime," the source said.

The source also added that Fedotkin was a native of Moscow, and he had been detained in the Russian capital.

In his Facebook profile, Fedotkin indicated that he holds the position of Aeroflot's country manager in the UK.

On Wednesday, in was reported that Moscow's Lefortovo Court arrested Fedotkin for two months in the framework of a criminal case of treason. The maximum penalty under this article is 20 years in prison. The details of the case were not disclosed at the instance, as the case is classified.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Facebook United Kingdom Criminals Court Employment

Recent Stories

Police nab a gutka seller

8 minutes ago

European Hospitals on Verge of Collapse Amid Secon ..

8 minutes ago

Trump Campaign Adviser Corey Lewandowski Tests Pos ..

8 minutes ago

Biden in Phone Call With Pope Discusses Climate Ch ..

9 minutes ago

Abiy claims control of west Tigray as conflict esc ..

11 minutes ago

Medicago and GSK to begin final Covid-19 vaccine t ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.