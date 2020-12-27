UrduPoint.com
Muscovites Aged Over 60 Can Sign Up For COVID-19 Vaccination From Monday - Mayor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 02:40 PM

Muscovites Aged Over 60 Can Sign Up for COVID-19 Vaccination From Monday - Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2020) The Russian capital of Moscow begins accepting applications for COVID-19 vaccination from people aged over 60 starting December 28, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Sunday.

On Saturday, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said that the use of the home-grown Sputnik V vaccine had been approved for people aged 60 and older.

"The Russian Health Ministry has approved the use of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine for elderly citizens. That is great. Because the elderly people are the biggest risk group, who are hit hardest by the disease. From Monday, we will start accepting their applications for vaccination," the mayor wrote on his blog.

More Stories From World

