Muscovites Have Right to Refuse Being Tested for Antibodies to COVID-19 - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Muscovites will be able to refuse being tested for antibodies to COVID-19, no sanctions will be applied to them, the city's coronavirus response center told Sputnik.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said earlier in his blog that mass testing for antibodies in Moscow would begin on Friday and that it would be free,

"There will be no sanctions, this is an invitation, not a demand.

A person can simply be afraid and not eager, nobody forces no one," the center said, answering whether there would be sanctions if a person did not appear for testing.